Halloween fun for all the family at spooky Kilkenny theme park

Halloween will be a dino-mite experience at the Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny - no bones about it!

Over the midterm break, your family can watch dinosaurs, ghouls and goblins come back to life on a ‘wicked walk’ through the hotel’s new prehistoric playground, Jurassic Newpark.

The Wicked Walk includes ghoulish face painting, Halloween themed fun and games, an eerie Dino Talk by the park’s Dino Ranger, Luke O’Connell from Luke’s Deadly Dinosaurs, and spooky ghost stories by the Wicked Witch.

Visitors can also visit the enchanted fairy trail, wildlife farm and adventure playground with zip wire and go kart track.

Jurassic Newpark will be seasonally decorated with pumpkins, bats, cobwebs, and skeletons, and make sure to get your kids into the ‘spirit’ of things by dressing them up in their most frightening Halloween costume or their favourite scary dinosaur outfit for the walk.

The Wicked Walk at Jurassic Newpark takes place from Saturday October 29 to Sunday November 6 2022 and must be pre-booked online at 'jurassicnewpark.com'. Hotel guests go free!

The event is suitable for children under the age of 11, and remember, this is an outdoor event so bring waterproof and warm clothes.

Newpark Hotel is a 4-star family run establishment, part of the Flynn Hotel Collection.

Renowned as one of Ireland’s leading family destinations, the hotel also provides the ideal base from which to explore the vibrant medieval city of Kilkenny.

Jurassic Newpark, which launched in August of this year, is proving to be a hugely popular attraction.

It features life size dinosaur including Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Velociraptor, and dinosaur eggs.

The stylish hotel offers spacious deluxe family rooms perfect for two adults and two children, while the luxury superior rooms cater for families with three children.

There are also interconnecting rooms for larger families or those with older kids looking for more independence.