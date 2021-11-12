Kilkenny children's author promotes resilience through play

A Kilkenny author, who has extensive experience in mindfulness, will launch a children’s book in Khan’s Bookstore on James Street this Saturday.

Joy’s Playground is a book with mindfulness and resilience at it’s heart. The book tells the story of Joy who is having fun in the playground with two animal friends. They are joined by other furry buddies who aren’t having such a great day.

Using her teaching and mindful experience, author Lizzy Shortall’s children’s story illustrates how mindfulness, resilience, gratitude and self-belief can be used to overcome challenges. With moods lifted, the friends are all set to continue their playground adventures.

Using her mindfulness and teaching skills to full effect, Lizzy Shortall’s Joy’s Playground is a cleverly constructed book for four to eight-year-olds that cleverly introduces a host of skillsets that will prove invaluable tools – resilience, mindfulness and self-belief - for youngsters as they go through life.

With the importance of resilience reinforced throughout the story, Joy’s Playground is endorsed and includes a foreword written by Professor Robbie Gilligan, Children's Resilience Researcher at Trinity College Dublin.

Joy’s Playground promotes resilience in children though practising and teaching important skills. Now more than ever anxiety, stress and change-management is crucial for young children.

“It is a fun way to teach children resilience tools/ coping strategies during the formative years of starting school and all that brings. Now more than ever and following the Covid pandemic, anxiety, stress and change management are

crucial. Separation anxiety will also be high for some young children. There is lots of research out there that states these resilience

promotion tools are scientifically researched and proven to promote resilience.

“I lost my brother to suicide due to a mental health problem and as a former social worker this is my contribution to children's emotional wellbeing.

“I wrote a self-help fictional book called The Lotus and The Tiger (released June 2021) which is based on some of my own challenging experiences. For example I went on a quest to make sense of the grief after my big brother died (sixteen years ago) and to find joy in my life again.

When the book was complete I realised it was mindfulness, gratitude and self-belief that got me through that time in my life and enabled me to experience joy again. The Lotus represents the bereavement I went through. That experience also was part of the reason I trained as a social worker and why I am such a strong mental health advocate for children and adults," she said.

Joy's Playground will be launched at Khan's Bookshop between 2.30 and 4.30pm this Saturday (September 13).



