Kilkenny gets ready for Plough Thru the City - for a great cause!

Threecastles GAA Club’s annual tractor/truck/ vintage vehicles run is back on Sunday, December 12. The event, Plough Thru the City, was launched last Wednesday on the Parade.

Members of the organising committee were joined by friends from Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) Kilkenny Branch, which is the beneficiary of this event. An Garda Siochana and Olympian, Cliodhna Manning were also present.

The tractor run is part of the Yulefest Kilkenny programme and is now in its third year. Two tractors were on show at the launch provided by well known farmers Davy Ryan, Conahy, and Tommy Murphy, Threecastles.

The novelty of this run is that it is allowed to go through Kilkenny, thanks to Kilkenny County Council and gardaí who manage the traffic.

In keeping with the Christmas season, everyone entering a tractor or truck is asked to decorate them with Christmas lights of all shapes and colours. There is a competition for the entrant judged to be the brightest, best dressed, Christmas themed vehicle with a significant cash prize, sponsored by St Canices Credit Union.

REGISTRATION

Registration takes place in Daltons, Chancellors Mills, Freshford Road from 2pm. Entry fee is €20. There will also be an opportunity there to buy raffle tickets with great prizes provided by local businesses.

Another big attraction for those who enter is the opportunity to get the horsepower of their tractor checked. The special price for the dyno testing on the day is €50. It would normally cost €130 plus VAT but is being provided at the reduced rate by Eardly Agricultural Services and the money raised will support the charity.

The cavalcade will leave Daltons at 4pm and head into Kilkenny via the Ballyragget Road, N77, and on to the Ring Road. Once it is given the go ahead from the gardai to start, the cavalcade will proceed all the way in the Castlecomer Road, turning right at MacDonagh Junction roundabout, down John Street, Rose Inn Street and turn right at the Parade. It is expected in High Street at around 5.30pm and from will finish in Irishtown.

It is a fantastic opportunity for owners to show off vehicles and an occasion not to be missed. And for the public who want to really get into the Christmas spirit this event will surely light up your life. The tractors and trucks look amazing when they are lit up so make sure to get into town early to get a good viewing place. You won’t want to miss it!

The Kilkenny Branch of Down Syndrome (Ireland) are the beneficiaries again this year. This is a voluntary organisation and has a membership of over 30 families ranging in age from new born to adulthood.

The organisation caters for the different ages providing support and subsidisingspeech and language classes, swimming lessons, cookery classes, Lamh sign language courses and social events to name but a few. All funds raised go

directly towards funding these vital services for its members throughout Kilkenny.

All funds raised go directly towards funding vital services for its members throughout Kilkenny. Threecastles GAA hopes not only to raise money for this deserving charity, but also to raise awareness and support. There will be official volunteers collecting all along the route to so please support in whatever way you can.

The organising committee are very grateful for the support from Daltons Chancellors Mills, Total Highway Management, Eardly Agricultural Services,

Kilkenny County Council and Kilkenny gardaí.

Follow Plough Thru the City on Facebook for further updates and queries.