Sofa Sessions moves front and centre stage to the Parade in Kilkenny

The Sofa Sessions, Kilkenny’s long-running jazz and creative music series, is moving from its home at Billy Byrne’s bar to the Yulefest Bandstand on Parade at Kilkenny Castle for Christmas week.

Programmed by Irish Times jazz critic and Sofa Sessions curator Cormac Larkin, the evening concerts at 7pm on will take place on Monday, December 20, Tuesday December 21 and Wednesday, December 22 and will present some of the biggest stars in Irish jazz in suitably festive form.

The line up includes internationally renowned bassist Ronan Guilfoyle’s Brazilian project, Tudo Bem! (20th); Dublin blues eminence Nigel Mooney’s special Christmas show (21st); and legendary rock guitarist Jimmy Smyth with his Xmas Organised band (22nd).

Monday December 20, 7pm

Ronan Guilfoyle’s TUDO BEM! - The Music of Brazil

Tudo Bem! (Portuguese for ‘all is good’) is an all-star international group exploring the music of Brazil, led by one of Ireland’s leading musicians and composers, bassist Ronan Guilfoyle, with virtuoso Venezuelan pianist Leopoldo Osio and star Brazilian drummer André Antunes (Republic of Loose, Amy Winehouse) and special guest, renowned Cork trombonist Paul Dunlea. Dance into Christmas to the intoxicating rhythms of Brazil!



Tuesday December 21, 7pm

Nigel Mooney’s Organ Failure - 21st Century Christmas Blues Show

Legendary Dublin blues guitarist and singer Nigel Mooney has been drawing the crowds since the 1980s when he founded the legendary Gripewater Blues Band.

His fun-filled, critically acclaimed Christmas show includes such gems as ‘Twenty-First Century Santa Claus Blues’, ‘Let's Cancel Christmas For Jesus's Sake’ and ‘It Ain't Nobody's Christmas But Our Own’.



Wednesday, December 22, 7pm

Jimmy Smyth’s Xmas Organised ft. Scott Flanigan

Acclaimed jazz-rock guitarist Jimmy Smyth presents his Xmas Organised group with a very special concert of festive jazz favourites like Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Frosty the Snowman and Let It Snow, featuring Belfast organ supremo Scott Flanigan (Van Morrison) and rising Irish saxophonist Tom Caraher.

The Yulefest programme of events celebrates the magic of Christmas and the wonders of winter in the beautiful Medieval city and county with winter markets, live music, outdoor movie screenings, pocket parks and more. At the centre of this year’s festival is the Yulefest Bandstand which is hosting over 50 live performances from musicians of all genres. This is made possible by support from the LLPPS – Local Live Public Performance fund from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media.

Running for the month of December, the bandstand will see some 230 musicians display their amazing talent in the medieval city.

For more check out www.yulefestkilkenny.ie