17 Dec 2021

Kilkenny woman volunteers to present on Christmas FM in aid of Barnardos aiming to raise over €250,000

Kilkenny

Ann Marie Walsh

Kilkenny resident, Ann Marie Walsh, has volunteered to present on Christmas FM in aid of Barnardos aiming to raise over €250,000 which will go directly towards Barnardos’ mission of working to give vulnerable children living in disadvantaged communities a better chance – because childhood lasts a lifetime.

 Ann Marie joined Christmas FM as one of the elves in 2016.  "In my teens, I got my start in media on Radio Kilkenny where I presented an award-winning show. After graduating from the Rock School Ballyfermot, I ran gigs at Project Arts Centre, worked as a club DJ and with 2FM on festival OB’s and on the Fanning show. In Germany I worked on Expo 2000 and with ‘Madchester’ Tony Wilson on UK music industry conventions.

"I’m a presenter/producer with 8Radio.com and I run Novatone Music Media, working with Irish and international artists, events and tours. I’ve managed radio PR campaigns for Fringe Festival, St Patrick’s Festival, Festival of World Cultures & more.  I work as a stage and event manager, a lecturer in music media colleges and I enjoy songwriting and recording."

Christmas FM is celebrating its 14th year on air this year and, since it began broadcasting, has raised over €2.7 million for a range of charities – which is made possible through the incredible work done by the volunteers!

