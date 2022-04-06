Search

06 Apr 2022

Cabaret, lip-sync and bingo fun to be had at first Drag Brunch in Kilkenny - get tickets!

First ever Drag Brunch coming soon to Kilkenny

Lady Fifi Fondue PICTURE: Vicky Comerford

06 Apr 2022 12:10 PM

Have an Easter like no other this year as the Set Theatre, in partnership with Drag Queens Ireland, are bringing their fabulous cast of queens to Kilkenny this Easter Sunday April, 17.

High jinks, laughs and a whole lot of fun will be guaranteed at Kilkenny's first ever Drag Brunch.

The doors to the Set Theatre will open at 2pm on the day with a prosecco reception on arrival.

Once you're in, you can join Ivanna and her bingo balls for a bingo game like no other - with extra special prizes!

After some light bites, the Dreamgirls cast will have you rolling with laughter with their Cabaret Drag Show.

There will be some great hits from pop queens past as well as hilarious comedy numbers.

You might even get your own chance to join in for a lip sync extravaganza!

There are currently a limited number of tickets available on 'set.ie' so get ready for some glitz and glam and meet the queens this April, 17.

Click here to book your tickets.

