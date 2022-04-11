Quiz night in aid of Ukraine Humanitarian Fund

Get ready for a fun and sociable evening supporting a good cause!
On Wednesday, April 27th, there will be a table quiz to raise funds for Rotary Ireland's Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.
The quiz will kick off at 7.30pm in the Pembroke Hotel. Tickets are €80 for teams of four. There will be top prizes for the winning teams and fantastic raffle prizes on the night.
For more info and to donate prizes contact: Cathal Smyth ( cathalpsmyth@statestreet.com), Rebecca Reynolds (rebecca@butlergallery.ie) or Róisín McQuillan (mcquillr@aol.com)
10% of funds raised will be donated to the Rotary Foundation, supporting communities and charities globally.
