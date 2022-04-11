Search

11 Apr 2022

Quiz night in aid of Ukraine Humanitarian Fund

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

11 Apr 2022 4:20 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Get ready for a fun and sociable evening supporting a good cause!

On Wednesday, April 27th, there will be a table quiz to raise funds for Rotary Ireland's Ukraine Humanitarian Fund. 

The quiz will kick off at 7.30pm in the Pembroke Hotel. Tickets are €80 for teams of four. There will be top prizes for the winning teams and fantastic raffle prizes on the night.

For more info and to donate prizes contact: Cathal Smyth ( cathalpsmyth@statestreet.com), Rebecca Reynolds (rebecca@butlergallery.ie) or Róisín McQuillan (mcquillr@aol.com

10% of funds raised will be donated to the Rotary Foundation, supporting communities and charities globally.

Bus Éireann and Local Link fares reduced from today all across Kilkenny

Kilkenny farmer Eamon Sheehan to star in campaign for National Dairy Council

Ideal project property for sale in amazing Kilkenny location for €60k - see more!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media