The sky is the limit as St Patrick's Centre, Kilkenny staff get set for epic fundraiser!

Staff members at St Patrick’s Centre in Kilkenny are currently in the process of organising an event to celebrate the people they support, their families and the tireless staff that have supported the journey we they have come on over the past few years.

The people the Centre support are thankfully now living in specially designed and equipped homes in the community and staff are now focusing on more initiatives to aid the people and their families to access opportunities, build relations in their wider communities and thereby becoming equal citizens with meaningful lives.

It's an achievement well worth celebrating and in a bid to raise money for this worthwhile celebration, fearless staff members Declan Cooke, Linda Dowling, Nicola Whitty and Niamh Maher will complete parachute jumps to raise funds.

The Centre is calling for you to support the staff as they prepare to step firmly outside their comfort zones - all for a great cause!

The jump is coming up soon, on May 6, and in the meantime St Patrick's Centre would appreciate any donations of support - no matter how big or how small.

