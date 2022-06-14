Nirvana tribute band to share the city stage with Kilkenny rock band later this week

Negative Creeps, the definitive Irish Nirvana tribute band, will be taking to the stage in Kilkenny city on Friday (June 17) to celebrate the music that defined a generation and still has huge influence today.
The show, taking place in Kilkenny's Set Theatre, will include material from across all of the band's albums and is a must see for any fan of Nirvana or live music.
Kurt Cobain and Nirvana’s music shaped a generation and still heavily influences emerging bands to this very day.
With screaming guitar and vocals, thumping drums and bass grooves - come experience the music of Nirvana as it should be.
Supporting Negative Creeps will be Thomastown-based rock band, Star Comedy Democrats.
Fronted by Mark Bolger, with Briain Casey on Bass and Rory Cooper on Drums, the trio are the perfect accompaniment to the show with their raw, energetic and melodic rock.
Some tickets for the show are still available, CLICK HERE.
