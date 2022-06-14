Search

14 Jun 2022

Nirvana tribute band to share the city stage with Kilkenny rock band later this week

Come as you are!

Nirvana tribute band to share the city stage later this week with Kilkenny rock band

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

14 Jun 2022 11:48 AM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Negative Creeps, the definitive Irish Nirvana tribute band, will be taking to the stage in Kilkenny city on Friday (June 17) to celebrate the music that defined a generation and still has huge influence today.

The show, taking place in Kilkenny's Set Theatre, will include material from across all of the band's albums and is a must see for any fan of Nirvana or live music.

Kurt Cobain and Nirvana’s music shaped a generation and still heavily influences emerging bands to this very day.

Appeal following theft of diesel in rural part of Kilkenny

With screaming guitar and vocals, thumping drums and bass grooves - come experience the music of Nirvana as it should be.

Supporting Negative Creeps will be Thomastown-based rock band, Star Comedy Democrats.

Fronted by Mark Bolger, with Briain Casey on Bass and Rory Cooper on Drums, the trio are the perfect accompaniment to the show with their raw, energetic and melodic rock.

Some tickets for the show are still available, CLICK HERE.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media