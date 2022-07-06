Search

06 Jul 2022

Servicemen and women to be honoured in Kilkenny Commemoration Ceremony

Kilkenny

A commemoration takes place in the grounds of Kilkenny Castle on Sunday

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

06 Jul 2022 4:27 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Irish men and women who died in past wars or serving with the United Nations will be remembered at a special commemoration ceremony in Kilkenny City, this weekend.

An Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Pat Fitzpatrick, will host a National Commemoration Day Regional Ceremony this Sunday, July 10, in the grounds of Kilkenny Castle.

This is one of a number of regional ceremonies taking place around the country and members of the public are invited to attend. 

Military personnel and regional public representatives, members of the Defence Forces, An Garda Síochána and religious leaders have been invited to attend. Members of the public wishing to attend this ceremony should arrive at the venue before 11am.

Formal proceedings will commence at 11.15 a.m.  Following the introduction of the Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council and fellow dignitaries by the Master of Ceremonies, the ceremony formally commences with prayers from the officiating clergy and the laying of a wreath by the Cathaoirleach in honour of all those Irishmen and Irishwomen who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations.

