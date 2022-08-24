Painting by renowned Kilkenny artist to be auctioned in aid of Taxi Watch

Artist Marley Irish presenting Taxi Watch founder Derek Devoy with her painting 'Sunflower Glory' at Kilkenny Sunflower Field
Kilkenny artist Marley Irish has donated a sunflower painting worth over €2000 entitled 'Sunflower Glory' to Derek Devoy to raise funds for Taxi Watch.
All proceeds will go to Taxiwatch Suicide Prevention Training, which is now a TalkToTom Gorey Initiative.
Talk To Tom teaches taxi professionals how to spot the signs of a person suffering through a suicide crisis, how to react, and how to get the person to safety.
This painting will be auctioned in the coming weeks.
If you would like more information or if you wish to put in an early bid you can call Derek on 087 6665050.
Taxi Watch is a completely volunteer-driven organisation, run by the community for the community.
For more info, visit ‘taxiwatch.ie’.
