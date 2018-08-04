Get to know your local heritage this summer in Kilkenny.



The OPW are offering free tours of St Mary’s Church, Gowran, every Wednesday to Sunday until August 29.



A free open air concert with the St Patrick's Brass and Reed Band will take place for heritage week in St. Mary’s Church on Saturday, August 25 from 1pm to 2pm.

This will be followed by a free Ogham workshop until 4pm and free guided site tours until 4.30pm