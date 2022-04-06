Search

06 Apr 2022

Make a difference! Become a Big Brother or Big Sister to a young person in Kilkenny

Make a difference! Become a Big Brother or Big Sister to a young person in Kilkenny

06 Apr 2022 1:41 PM

Foróige in Kilkenny are looking for adults who would like to make a difference in the life of a young person to join their Big Brother Big Sister (BBBS) programme.

BBBS matches a young person (10-18 years), in need of friendship and support, to a caring adult volunteer mentor.

They meet once a week, for an hour or two and do something both enjoy, like kick a ball around, play Xbox, learn guitar, bake a cake, or listen to music - the possibilities are endless.

Young people are referred to BBBS for lots of different reasons. They may need support in terms of their schooling, peer or family relationships.

They may have gotten into trouble in their community or be living in an area of social or economic disadvantage.

BBBS is open to any young person between the ages of 10 and 18 years of age, who could benefit from additional support.

Through these weekly meetings a friendship is formed and transformational change happens.

The match between young person and volunteer is supported every step of the way by Foróige staff.

Volunteers and young people are matched based on their interests and personalities.

Volunteers are adults from the community that would like to make a difference in the life of a young person.

It’s a great opportunity for them to enjoy the company of a young person, meet new people and try new things.

Volunteers come from all backgrounds. The lower age limit for volunteers is 18 years of age. 

Contact Kate Carroll, Programme Officer BBBS Kilkenny on 086 068 5200 or at 'kate.carroll@foroige.ie' for more information.

