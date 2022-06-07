ALERT: Water outage in Kilkenny village and surrounding areas today

File Photo
Due to 'essential find and fix repairs', water will be off from 10am until 3pm today in parts of County Kilkenny.
Areas affected will be Bennettsbridge Village, Annamult, Ennisnag, Danesfort and Sevenhouses.
Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.
