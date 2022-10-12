Search

12 Oct 2022

More than €100,000 announced for five Kilkenny community centres

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Windgap Grotto

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

12 Oct 2022 1:03 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Five community groups in County Kilkenny  will benefit from grants of up to €25,000, awarded today (Wednesday) by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Windgap Community Development Company, Twilight Community Group, Railyard GFC and Paulstown Development Association have each been awarded €25,000. A grant of €12,225 has also been awarded to Hillsfield Community Centre CLG.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today announced funding of over €12.5 million for the upgrade and development of almost 600 Community Centres nationwide.

The new Community Centre Investment Fund (CCIF) will support groups in every county to carry out refurbishments and improvements of their local community facility.

The Community Centre Investment Fund is a new scheme introduced by Minister Humphreys and represents the largest single investment in community centres in decades. Today’s announcement of Category 1 projects will be followed by further funding announcements for larger scale projects in the coming weeks.

 

Among the capital works that will be carried out include:

·       Upgrades to Heating Systems / Energy Retrofitting

·       Installation of new windows / doors

·       Works to upgrade and improve kitchen facilities

·       Upgrades to lighting systems and stage areas

·       Works to upgrade toilet facilities

·       Works to improve disability access

·       Improvements to assist in providing additional or better services to the community such as Meals for the Elderly & youth facilities

·       Works to develop Community Centres as Social Hubs through the development of Community Cinemas, Youth Hubs and Community Libraries

·       Essential maintenance works, roof repairs, etc.

·       Works to address safety concerns, including as a result of fire safety audits

