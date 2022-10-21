New bus link planned from Kilkenny to popular seaside destination

The National Transport Authority (NTA) have confirmed plans for replacing and improving services between County Kilkenny and County Waterford, Marc Ó Cathasaigh TD has confirmed.
The decision comes following the withdrawal of public transport provider Suirway, a cause of huge anxiety for bus users in Waterford.
"In detail, we have three new routes created," the Green Party TD confirmed.
"The Green Line will run from Carrick-on-Suir to Dunmore East, taking in Piltown, Fiddown, Portlaw, Kilmeaden and also serving Waterford city, SETU, the IDA Park and the hospital, with 6 daily returns.
"In the longer term, it's planned to bring Cheekpoint into the network, to extend a service that will link Tramore across to Dunmore and to bring the Carrick-on-Suir service all the way to Kilkenny.
There are also plans to add additional connectivity between Dunmore and Waterford through Passage East.
"That's serious connectivity," the TD added.
"Watch out Dunmore East - the Cats are coming!"
