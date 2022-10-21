Search

21 Oct 2022

Councillor 'not surprised' by tragic loss of life on two major roads in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

21 Oct 2022 5:11 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Commenting on the recent report on the amount of fatalities on the N25 and N24 since 2017, Cllr Pat Dunphy said that he is 'not surprised at the tragic loss of life on those two roads'.

Cllr Dunphy said that he has been raising the safety aspect of the N24 and N25 for some time trying to meet with the TII for the past couple of years and constantly raising at council meetings and yet despite the fatalities progress is 'very very slow'.

The South Kilkenny councillor listed some of the dangers on the routes in the area to the Kilkenny People as follows:

1) The dangerous N25 in the Glenmore area

2) a national route passing through an urban industrial area in Grannagh

3) a dangerous junction to a major quarry and cement plant in New Aglish

4) dangerous right hand turns in Rathkieran, Mooncoin and other sections of the N24

5) the volume of traffic and in particular freight lorries speeding through the village of Mooncoin

6) the dangerous Carrick Road leading into Mooncoin Village

7) the 2 + 1 Piltown - Fiddown By-Pass

8) the Tower Junction in Piltown

The councillor acknowledged the scale and length of both roads (the N24 and N25) and how they pass through multiple counties so that it is not just a Kilkenny issue but also made the point that the county must make its voice heard for change to happen.

"At present, progress is far too slow," Dunphy says. He is now calling on the Minister for Transport and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to solve those serious issues without further delay in order to save lives.

Cllr Dunphy said that the Minister and TII should listen to the people and public reps in South Kilkenny when they continuously keep raising the dangers on the N25 and N24.

He said it is no surprise to learn that the N25 is the most dangerous road in the country and the N24 not far behind as the 4th most dangerous road in Ireland.

"This is not a record we want in South Kilkenny," he said.

