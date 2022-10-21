Search

21 Oct 2022

Economic crime is on decline in Kilkenny

Gardaí: Economic crime is on decline in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Kilkenny Live

21 Oct 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Incidents of economic crime have decreased significantly in Kilkenny in the past year.

The reduction in this type of crime is largely down to education and enforcement with gardaí targeting people locally and educating them on the dangers of allowing their bank accounts to be used as mule accounts by criminals.

“We are targeting people and telling them not to allow their accounts to be used by people transferring money illegally. Young people are less inclined to allow their accounts to be used by criminals who are now down a major tool in their arsenal.

“There is a very broad amount of work being done through education and enforcement,” added Det Sgt Sheeran.


Latest figures

In the first eight months of 2021 there were 316 incidents of fraud in Kilkenny compared to 220 from January 1 to August 31, 2022.

Detective Sergeant Brian Sheeran presented the most recent figures to the most recent meeting of the Joint Policing Committee which showed that to date this year there have been 148 reported incidents of economic fraud in the Kilkenny Garda District and 64 incidents in the Thomastown Garda District.

Members of the JPC heard that since January 1, gardaí within the Kilkenny and Thomastown Districts recorded a a total of 3,705 crime incidents and have responded to 5,757 calls for service from members of the public through the Regional Control Centre. There have been 864 arrests to date this year, 504 searches and 115 car seized. There have also been 6,158 patrols in place across the city and county between January 1 and August 41 and 1414 checkpoints.

Drugs activity

The latest data on drugs activity in the city and county was also revealed at the JPC meeting. To date this year there have been 115 arrests for personal supply of drugs and 33 for the sale and supply of drugs. In the same time period last year there were 143 detections for possession of drugs for personal use and 56 incidents of possession of drugs for sale and supply to to others.

Det Sgt Sheeran said gardaí had focused on one organised crime group that had been operating in Kilkenny and that this had led to a reduction in drugs-related activity.

“I believe that we have pushed these individuals out of our city and have disrupted their actions,” he said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media