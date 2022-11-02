€18,000 Windfall for NINE Men's Sheds across Kilkenny

A funding windfall for NINE separate Men's Sheds across Co Kilkenny has been announced today by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

Each of the groups will receive €2,000 under the total €800,000 announced for Men's Sheds all over Ireland.

Grants of €2,000 will go to: Mooncoin Men's Shed; Graignamanagh Men's Shed, D.G.K. Men's Shed in Cuffesgrange, Fen Men's Shed in Kilkenny City, Thomastown Men's Shed, Callan Men's Shed, Kilkenny Men's Shed, Castlecomer and District and Ferrybank Men's Shed.

Minister Humphreys made the announcement during a visit to the Dublin 12 Men’s Shed in Kimmage in Dublin’s South Inner City on Wednesday.

The individual grants will be distributed to the over 400 Men’s Sheds via its representative body, the Irish Men’s Sheds Association (IMSA).

Announcing the funding today, Minister Humphreys said: “Our Men’s Sheds provide an absolutely invaluable service in communities the length and breadth of the country. They help tackle isolation and provide a welcoming and comfortable space for men to come together and socialise. And as we enter the winter period, the supports that our Men’s Sheds provide are even more important. So I’m delighted to be in a position to support our Men’s Sheds.

“This announcement today builds on the €100,000 I recently set aside for Women’s Sheds, which will also see grants of €2,000 provided. I know that the number of Women’s Sheds being set up across the country is on the rise – and that’s a fantastic development," the minister said.