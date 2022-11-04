Cross on the highest peak in Kilkenny damaged

Picture: Brandon Hill Cross
The committee looking after Brandon Hill Cross have confirmed that the landmark cross on Kilkenny's highest peak has been damaged due to disruptive weather conditions.
"Unfortunately the cross has been damaged due to the high winds this morning and has fallen," they said.
"Very sad to see the hill looking so empty.. We are working to try and get it sorted... more updates soon."
The cross on Brandon was erected by The Brandon Hill Cross committee in 1984.
Brandon Hill is Kilkenny's highest point and is 515m high.
The cast from the Wake in the West which will be performed in Thomastown and Bagenelstown later this month
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.