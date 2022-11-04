Search

04 Nov 2022

Wind turbines planned for Kilkenny will 'forever scar the character of the landscape'

Save Our Hills responds to press release issued by EDF Renewables Ireland

Wind turbines planned for Kilkenny will 'forever scar the character of the landscape'

One of many new signs on properties in the Freneystown/Castlewarren area

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

04 Nov 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Castlewarren based community group Save Our Hills have released a statement in response to a press release issued recently by EDF Renewables Ireland wherein they confirmed their intention to submit a planning application next year for 'up to ten turbines' in the area.

Save Our Hills wishes to express their 'disappointment and dismay' at this announcement, citing 'sustained and majority opposition to the project locally'.

"The proposed industrial wind farm is colossal both in footprint and height, with turbines of 180 metres high, being installed, within a valley surrounded by 300+ homes," the statement reads.

"These homes and the families within will be subjected to 4-5 years of enormous, unprecedented, invasion by industrial levels of building activity, in addition to constant flicker of blades with flicker intensified while the sun rises and while it sets.

"Save Our Hills reject this proposal as it places our community at the frontline of sacrifice as a result of opportunistic development and not as an area that is suited to large scale industrial activity, if advanced, will destroy the lived environment and forever scar the character of the landscape which up until very recent alterations (during Covid lockdown) by Kilkenny County Council, was designated unsuitable for wind farm development."

The community group also raised concerns over the fact that the 50MW farm proposed will allow the energy company to bypass the local authority.

They are however 'confident' that given the 'entirely unsuitable location' that 'even An Bord Pleanala will reject it'.

The group holds firm that 'offshore wind production' is key to meeting climate targets and as such, believes these recently announced plans to be an 'unnecessary, unwanted and completely inappropriate' proposal.

