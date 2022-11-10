Man attacked in Kilkenny

Kilkenny Garda Station
Gardaí are investigating a report of an assault at McDonagh Train Station yesterday evening.
The incident took place at 7.30pm when the injured party, a man in his twenties, was approached by two men who assaulted him he sustained a cut under his eye and a swollen jaw.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the attack to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 7775000.
