Missing Kilkenny woman JoJo Dullard to be remembered tomorrow

Missing Callan woman, JoJo Dullard
The annual gathering to remember JoJo Dullard will take place in Kilkenny this Sunday, November 13.
It will begin at 12.15pm in the Kilkenny Castle courtyard.
Participants will walk to the missing persons monument in the Castle Park.
JoJo disappeared 27 years ago earlier this week.
All are invited to join in this memorial gathering for JoJo.
Music by the Kilkenny Gospel Choir.
Anne Tuite, Katherine Kane, Laurie Grace, Brian Reidy, Attracta O’Regan, John Harte, Colette Reid, Olivia McCann, Tracey Donnery,Emma Snedker, Martin Crotty,Sonya Lanigan,Bernadette Cahill,John Elliot
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.