Iconic Kilkenny city property hits the market - take a tour inside!

Barrack Lane, Kilkenny

The 'Soldiers House' on Barrack Lane, with a stunning backdrop of St. John's Priory, is an iconic property in the heart of Kilkenny City.

This 3 storey over-basement property is part of the setting that surrounds St. John's Priory.

The property is one of the most photographed private houses in the city. This house holds a rich history.

It has a structural date set in the early 1800s, but is built on the footprint of a much earlier structure.

Built 3 floors above the cobble-locked and red-bricked, arched basement, this property has become very well known and loved by citizens of Kilkenny.

It is seen as an important component of Kilkenny's built heritage.

Barrack Lane itself gives access to the newly opened Butler Art Gallery and Muse Café.

Once called 'The Evans Home', the gallery has undergone redevelopment and is one of the leading contemporary art galleries in Ireland.

It has transformed the area and has enhanced the desirability of the location even further.

The Gate Lodge of Butler Gallery is to the left of 'The Soldiers House' as you view it.

The Soldier's House has only just recently been refurbished to the magnificent level at which it currently stands, thus guaranteeing another couple of centuries of use.

As part of the renovation project, the building was carefully dissembled and reinstated.

The layout of the house remains the same and although the renovation and upgrade was extensive, care was given to its integrity.

This has resulted in an architectural gem which functions perfectly for modern residential requirements.

Ground Floor: Stepping inside this wonderful home is stepping into something special. The care given to detail, and the result of that care is immediately observable.

A lovely bright reception hall makes for a pleasurable entry experience and provides easy access to the sitting room, situated immediately to your left.

The ceiling cornice fitted to the new ceiling in the sitting room, gives a really classy finish.

Triple-glazed wooden sash windows with brass fittings are a gorgeous feature throughout the house.

Beautiful flooring in the downstairs area is continued in the upstairs rooms. The kitchen dining area to the rear is such a lovely space to enter.

The 'olde worlde' charm deceptively conceals the modern functionality of the space.

This bespoke kitchen suits the house perfectly.

The flooring that runs through the house contrasts with the ivory units and walls.

An essential utility space off the kitchen is an added benefit to such an historical property.

The original fully-carpeted stairs and their twisting structural design add to the unique personality of this house.

It is a one-of-a-kind structure and is as pleasurable to use as the first day it was commissioned due to the originally-designed windows, each framing a gorgeous view.

Ascending the stairs and taking in the surroundings and the views, each step brings a beautiful experience.

The house wants to invite you upstairs and every room and floor you see has a story and a view to equal it.

Stepping onto the first floor, there are two double bedrooms and a shower room.

The bathroom has showroom specifications and the use of an antique-style suite and decorative small floor tiles adds to its attraction.

The buzz in reaching the top floor is enormous and only surpassed by the views from all angles of Kilkenny City.

The top floor has two more bedrooms, and another shower room.

The iconic box window increases the desirability of the space.

This room could be used for more than a bedroom.

Sitting in this room and surveying the landscape of the city is a unique experience.

The outside space of this property is to the right side as you view it.

It receives full sun and again is the ideal space to sit and relax and listen to the world go by.

ASKING PRICE: €500,000

Viewing this property is an experience and it is by appointment only. Ring Fran Grincell Properties (Tel: Office - 056 771 5000) to discuss.