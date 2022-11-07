Tributes following the loss of 'the greatest supporter of live music in Kilkenny'

Tributes have been paid from far and wide following the recent passing of Kilkenny's number one music fan, Eoin McDonald.

Over his lifetime, Eoin attended thousands of gigs both locally and further afield, from small newcomer gigs to festival highlights.

He was a well-known and much-loved stalwart of the live music scene in Kilkenny and a familiar face and friend.

Eoin is understood to have kept the stub from every concert he has ever attended to and he always got the first ticket to every gig he attended, with Number 1 or 01 marked on it.

Shortly before his 70th birthday, Eoin received a golden ticket from Cleere's in Kilkenny city, one of his favourite local venues.

The idea of the ticket came from co-manager of Cleere’s Johnny Holden, who said that it was fitting to honour a man who had been such a positive force in music and who had supported so many local bands throughout the years.

In a statement reacting to the news of his passing on social media, Cleere's Bar described Eoin as a lifelong supporter of live music & the arts in Kilkenny who will be fondly remembered and celebrated by all of us.

"Ticket No.1 for all Cleere's shows was always held back with Eoin's name on it because you could be sure he'd be nodding to everything from an up and coming local metal band to a budding singer songwriter," they said.

"Your passion, love, enthusiasm, wisdom and highly regarded opinion on all things music will be greatly missed."

Kilkenny Roots Festival described Eoin as 'without doubt the greatest supporter of live music in Kilkenny'.

"Whether it was rock, jazz, folk, blues, ballet, opera - Eoin would be there. He was, of course, a huge supporter of Kilkenny Roots and planned his weekend with military precision every year.

"Ticket No.1 was set aside for him for all events and then added to his vast store of musical memorabilia."

Paris Texas Bar and Restaurant said that the Kilkenny music scene will never be the same without him 'in the front row holding his pint of orange in one hand and ticket number one (for almost any genre of music) in the other'.

"Indeed, table eight in our restaurant will forever seem empty without him no matter how busy it is. We would say 'Rest in Peace', but he would be far happier front and centre at a rock gig!"

Cllr Andrew McGuinness described Eoin as 'Kilkenny's greatest music lover', a man 'who was immensely proud and extraordinarily supportive of all things music in Kilkenny'.

"Eoin was at every single Underground gig at The Zoo and every Battle of the Bands that I ran," Andrew said.

"Not only that, he was always on the guest list, sat in on every sound check and had his own seat beside the sound desk. His encouragement of younger musicians made a real positive difference for them all.

"When organising those gigs, Eoins opinion meant a lot and often the only opinion I really listened to. I remember one of the gigs fell on the same Sunday as a Kilkenny All Ireland Final. I was going to rearrange the date but Eoin told me not to. That gig was packed! Eoin was right.

"When we were young lads playing our first gigs in the Witness Box on Parliament Street, we thought we must be doing something right the first time Eoin turned up. We were nervous just because he was there and again, his opinion was the only one that mattered that night."

Minister Malcolm Noonan, also a huge music fan, thanked Eoin for his support to the arts, to music, musicians and artists down the years.