11 Nov 2022

'Climate change is here and we need to be ready for it', warns Kilkenny councillor

Flooded road in Ferrybank last week / PICTURE: Agnieszka Mickiewicz

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

11 Nov 2022 4:31 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Recent flooding events across Kilkenny have highlighted the need for a re-evaluation of local infrastructure and resources in a bid to react to climate change, Cllr Pat Dunphy has warned.

Cllr Dunphy made his point at this month's meeting of Piltown Municipal District Council in Ferrybank.

"Climate change is here and we need to plan for future and look at how we can attend to new situations that can develop," he said.

"In South Kilkenny we've had a couple of houses that were flooded and lots of damage done. It's time to start looking at long-term solutions. If we need wider drains I can’t see that happening for years.

"I think we should have something on our agenda going forward for troublesome situations as they arise and the response to them.

"There were floods recently on the N24 that saw staff out on a Bank Holiday laying signage. It's worrying because we've seen a huge drop in staff over last thirty years ago and this might lead to other works being held up."

Cllr Eamon Aylward said that drains being blocked with leaves added significantly to the problem.

He suggested a programme needed where drains are cleaned on regular basis.

"Sometimes it’s just a matter of clearing the drain," he said.

"We're lucky we had such a dry summer to allow the ground to absorb a good deal of the rain."

