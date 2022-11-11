Gardaí warn Kilkenny shops over ‘foil bag’ thieves

The foil bag beside the bag in which it was concealed
Gardai have issued a warning to local businesses involved in the selling of high-end cosmetic products and spirits.
A gang is currently travelling the country targeting these stores. They are using foil-lined bags (pictured above) to avoid detection.
A number of other scams are in operation including criminals pretending to be calling from banks and Amazon Prime, looking for people’s bank details. Gardaí are asking people not give account details to anyone over the phone.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.