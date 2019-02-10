Kilkenny All Time Greats - Semi final #1 Eamon Langton v Brian Cody

It's the battle of the heavy hitters in the first semi final of Kilkenny's All Time Greats!

Renowned Kilkenny businessman Eamon Langton came into the semi final on a landslide vote.

Eamon personifies the Kilkenny spirit. His passion for hurling, and his support of the black and amber, is not matched by any one person or organisation. His support of fellow businesses, charitable work and love of our county is well known, but not always documented - just the way he would like it.

Hurling supremo Brian Cody won the battle of the sporting legends to make it to our semi final.

As a player, Cody won three All-Ireland medals. As manager he has lead Kilkenny to 11 All-Ireland Championships, including a record-equalling four-in-a-row between 2006 and 2009, 15 Leinster Championships, nine National Leagues, including five league-championship doubles, and seven Walsh Cups.

