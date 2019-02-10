Kilkenny All Time Greats - Semi final #2 Angela Downey v Henry Shefflin

In our second semi final poll we have the last female contender up against the only 'royalty' in the competition!

Angela Downey is regarded as one of the greatest camogie players of all time. She was a member of the Kilkenny senior team from 1970 until 1994.Angela won 13 Leinster medals and eight National League medals. With her two clubs St Paul’s and Lisdowney she won 22 county titles and six All-Ireland club medals.

Henry Shefflin is a record breaking hurler. The holder of 10 All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship medals, 13 Leinster Championship medals, and 11 All Star awards, Henry Shefflin is from the village of Ballyhale and last October led his home club, Ballyhale Shamrocks, to glory in the Kilkenny County Championship, as manager.

Vote now!