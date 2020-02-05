Poll

It's week two, vote for your favourite Kilkenny snapshot!

Fantastic prize for overall winner - places up for grabs in Grand Finale - and don't forget you can enter for the final week by taking a snap of your favourite old picture, and sending to pictures@kilkennypeople.ie

MAKING A SPLASH: The Kilkenny lifesaving team from 1960, winners of the President’s Trophy.
They swam fully clothed! With thanks to Gary Knox for the picture

BROTHER AND SISTER: “My father Ned and his sister and Kitty Hynes from Graignamanagh. They both made it past 90 years of age and we often wondered what they were whispering to each other here at his 90th birthday.  Gone but not forgotten...”
This picture was sent in by Agnes Wiley

A KILKENNY CHRISTMAS: This festive scene of High Street at Christmas was taken in the late 1960s by Mick Phelan. The photograph was kindly sent in to the Kilkenny People by Mary Phelan

THREE AMIGOS: This picture, taken some time in the 1940s/50s, features Circular Road neighbours Jim Dollard, Christy Aherne and Adrian Bligh. Thanks to John Dollard for the snapshot

And its week two of our Snapshots competition. Thanks to all who voted last week, and here are the entries for this week.

We have all become used to scrolling through the galleries of photos on our smartphones but what about those much-loved print photographs stashed away in the attic, in a box under the bed or in that “miscellaneous” drawer in the kitchen? Are they destined to be forgotten forever in the digital age?