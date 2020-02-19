Snapshots Grand Final - vote for your favourite
Fantastic prize for overall winner
One of the early favourites, this picture from the Sixties was sent in from Irene Lawlor of the Gourmet Store
Sharon Lyons is pictured on the right with her brother and cousin as they prevent Mum from enjoying a lie-in
The Kilkenny lifesaving team from 1960, winners of the President’s Trophy. This picture from Gary Knox was a big hit with our Snapshots viewers
A smiling Brigid Phelan (33) of Rathkyle Conahy beams on the day of her marriage to Con Bergin of Ballyouskill Ballyragget in the big snow of February 1947. Also in picture is Con’s brother Dick and Masie Alley, Brigid’s cousin. This picture, which was kindly sent in by her daughter Brigid Forristal, drew plenty of votes from our online readers on www.kilkennypeople.ie
The moment has arrived when you can choose your favourite Snapshot from our five finalists.
Here are the photos that have made it into the grand final. The winners will be announced next week so don't forget to get voting.
A big thank you to our sponsors and the overall winner will receive a fantastic prize.
