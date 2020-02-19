Snapshots Grand Final - vote for your favourite

Brian Keyes

One of the early favourites, this picture  from the Sixties was sent in from Irene Lawlor of the Gourmet Store

Sharon Lyons is pictured on the right with her  brother and cousin as they prevent Mum from enjoying a lie-in

The Kilkenny lifesaving team from 1960, winners of the President’s Trophy. This picture from Gary Knox was a big hit with our Snapshots viewers

Agnes Wiley sent in this charming picture of her father Ned and his sister Kitty Hynes from Graignamanagh. 
“They both made it past 90 years of age and we often wondered what they were whispering to each other here at his 90th birthday,” said Agnes in her email. Another note which accompanied the picture was “Gone but not forgotten...”

A smiling Brigid Phelan (33)  of Rathkyle Conahy beams on the day of her marriage to Con Bergin of Ballyouskill Ballyragget in the big snow of February 1947. Also in picture is Con’s brother Dick and Masie Alley, Brigid’s cousin. This picture, which was kindly sent in by her daughter Brigid Forristal, drew plenty of votes from our online readers on www.kilkennypeople.ie

