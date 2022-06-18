Search

18 Jun 2022

Pictures: Faces of Kilkenny, featuring Brian Cody, Ellen Molloy and more, to exhibit soon

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

18 Jun 2022 7:59 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Pat Ryan, Dream Times Studio manager, and Billy Culleton, assistant to the photography projects at Kilkenny SOS, with their students, have just completed the profiles of 17 well known Kilkenny faces for an exhibition coming soon to Kilkenny.

“I am honoured to be included in this exhibition and I was very excited to meet the young budding photographers Adam Doyle and Brian Manning to capture some behind the scenes shots.

CREATED
“The project was created from the want to do a community project, so the students can really show off their photography skills and be part of the community. We looked for a cross section of famous and well-known Kilkenny people to do a head and shoulder portrait and display it for two weeks in MacDonagh,”said Pat Ryan, Dream Times Studio Manager.

“The list of portraits is quite impressive, featuring Brian Cody, Bobby Kerr, Ann and Angela Downey, Helena Duggan, Barrie Henriques, Mary Fitzgerald, Donna Dunne, Emma Cody, Blathnaid Hennessey, Edward Hayden, Garrett Byrne, Enda McEvoy, Sue Nunn, Kieran Cuddihy, Siobhan Donohoe and Ellen Molloy.”

LICENCE
Dreamtime Studio has been running since 2009, they received their first broadcasting licence from the BAI in 2012 and today that has grown to 27 presenters on Dreamtime Radio 92.6.

As well as radio broadcasting they have photography, film making and podcast courses too. It has proven very successful for them over the years.

“We have won the Enable Vision Ireland Award on two occasions and currently we are working with ETB in making a film that will be of a high enough standard to enter into a Film Festival,” said Mr Ryan.

“Throughout all these projects, there's huge value in it for the people we are supporting.”

