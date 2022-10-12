Pictures: Kilkenny students celebrate National Potato Day at Kildalton College

O'Shea Farms celebrated National Potato Day on Friday, October 7 with a visit to Kildalton Agricultural College during their annual Careers Open Day.
Visitors, including Kilkenny students, got to taste some fresh chips made with potatoes grown in the area and hear about the benefits of eating locally grown food. CLICK THROUGH TO SEE PICTURES
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.