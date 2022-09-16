Charming property in sought-after residential area in Kilkenny for sale - see more!

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS

241 The Sycamores, Freshford Road, Kilkenny, R95 VK4P

**Open Viewing Thursday September 22 from 6pm to 6.30pm**

Number 241 The Sycamores is a charming two bedroom extended detached bungalow located off the Freshford Road in an established and sought-after residential area.

Situated to the rear of the development with lovely views down to the River Nore, this delightful home extends to 64.57 Sq. M / 695 Sq. Ft. approx.

It was purchased by the owner from new in 1977 and a small extension to the rear was added some years later.

Additional insulation was added to the external walls about 7 years ago.

Accommodation comprises: entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

OUTSIDE AND GARDENS: The property is superbly positioned to the rear of the development with lovely views down to the River Nore and there is off street parking in the front driveway.

The front garden is laid in lawn and planted with mature shrubs and creepers. There are two gates to the front of the property that open into a private courtyard that is planted with a mix of creepers that give year round colour to the area.

The sunny west facing rear garden is fully enclosed. A paved patio area off the kitchen/dining room is ideal for al fresco dining and entertaining. The garden is laid in lawn and planted with a selection of trees, shrubs and flowers. A wooden garden shed provides additional storage space.

LOCATION: The Sycamores is a highly regarded and leafy location on the Freshford Road due to its convenient location to all local amenities and Kilkenny City Centre. The property is walking distance to a number of many noted primary and secondary schools and St. Luke's General Hospital. Aut Even Private Hospital is also within close proximity.

A ten minute walk along the River Nore will take you into Kilkenny City Centre. Kilkenny has all you would expect from a compact city with a multiplex cinema, shopping centres and many bars and restaurants to choose from. A ten-minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular daily trains to and from Dublin to Waterford.

ASKING PRICE: €275,000

This is a lovely home in an unrivalled location. Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) for more!