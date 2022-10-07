Charming and cozy Kilkenny cottage for sale - see more!

TAP '>' ARROW FOR MORE PICS
Annagh Mór, Ballyroberts, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny
DNG Ella Dunphy (Tel: 056 7786000) are delighted to present this 2 bed charming cottage to the market.
This property is full of character and is a superb opportunity for a discerning purchaser to acquire a light filled home that further benefits from a spacious yard to the front and side of the property.
The home has tremendous potential to be extended, subject to FFP.
The location of this property is ideal as it is just 250m away from the local primary school all while being less than a 10 minute drive from Kilkenny city and its wealth of amenities such as boutiques, cafes, restaurants, grocery stores, a selection of excellent schools, leisure and recreational facilities.
The M9 motorway is just 10 minutes drive away connecting Kilkenny/Carlow/Waterford and Dublin.
ASKING PRICE: €185,000
Viewing by appointment only.
.
