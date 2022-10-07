Outstanding family home comes to market in Kilkenny - see more!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR MORE PICS
103 Ashfield East, Old Golf Links Road, Kilkenny
Sherry FitzGerald McCreery are delighted to present number 103 Ashfield East to the open market.
This outstanding three bedroom semi-detached family home was built in 2002 and is presented in turn-key condition and will appeal to buyers looking for a quality property in a convenient location close to Kilkenny City Centre.
The well-presented accommodation extends to 102 Sq. M / 1,098 Sq. Ft and at ground level comprises: spacious entrance hall, guest wc, living room with a bay window and open fireplace fitted with a multi fuel stove. A spacious open plan kitchen/dining room completes the accommodation at this level.
The layout upstairs comprises: landing area with a gable end window, three spacious bedrooms (master with en-suite) and a family bathroom.
A tarmacadam driveway provides secure off-street parking for one car. The front garden is laid in gravel bordered by mature Beech hedging to the front and both sides. Gated side access leads through to the rear of the property.
The landscaped rear garden is fully walled and laid in lawn bordered by a good selection of mature plants, trees and wall creepers. A block built shed is complete with power and plug sockets.
A paved patio area is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining.
ASKING PRICE: €265,000
For further enquiries, contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.