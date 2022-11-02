Penthouse apartment with stunning views in Kilkenny city for sale - see pics!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC

5 Riverbank House, Greenshill, Kilkenny

This high class 3 bed penthouse apartment is situated in Riverbank House, Greenshill, a sought-after and executive address located just 10 minutes’ walk to Kilkenny city centre.

No. 5 Riverbank House is an elegant and very spacious residence which looks out onto the River Nore and is presented for sale in showhouse condition.

This is a great opportunity to purchase a top class apartment in the city where similar properties rarely come to the market.

Location: The property is located at Riverbank House, Greenshill, Co. Kilkenny.

Greenshill is a sought-after address of mainly detached homes situated very close to Kilkenny Town Centre with many of the houses with an aspect facing onto the River Nore.

No. 5 Riverbank House is a prestigious and executive penthouse apartment situated in the small and very private development, nestled in Greenshill in Kilkenny City.

The property is located approximately 10 minutes walk from the historic Kilkenny city centre and a host of stylish boutiques, restaurants, licensed premises, and all the amenities that you would expect to find in a modern and cultured city.

The apartment is just minutes away from a number of primary and secondary schools, shops, supermarkets, etc.

Kilkenny is a medieval city with Kilkenny Castle at the heart of the town, surrounded by beautifully kept parklands, museums and cathedrals.

This apartment is perfectly placed to enjoy all the benefits of the city life within a private and secluded location.

The Ring Road and M9 Motorway are just a few minutes away, allowing easy access to all routes and arteries with the added benefit of bus and train services very close by.

ASKING PRICE: €325,000

Contact Donohoe Properties (Tel: 056 777 0400) to enquire further!

