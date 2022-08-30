PICTURES: Heading to Electric Picnic 2022? Here's a sneak peek behind the scenes!

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS

If you go down in the woods today, you're sure of a big surprise…

A new area nestled under a canopy of trees deep in the forest of Stradbally Estate with something nostalgically familiar about it, Fish Town is a carnival town and the new incarnation of ‘The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow’ which he has curated for the last seven years.

And now Jerry’s late-night fun-filled arena has got even bigger. Picnickers will be treated to pop-up stages, a café and The Heart & Anchor bar, with circus, cabaret, burlesque and sideshow performers, as well as the hottest musical acts around. Your host, showman extraordinaire Jerry Fish and his performing entourage will welcome Picnickers with open arms!

Heineken’s Greener Bar will make its debut with their most sustainable activation to date. The bar has been developed and designed reusing and upcyling materials that will have a life after the festival and a new system of reusable cups will mean less waste, all resulting in a smaller carbon footprint. And needless to say, they will still offer the same entertainment and festival experience hosting some of Ireland’s best loved local talent.

From the sublime to the shanty, we wander on to the northern fringes of the Picnic metropolis of Freetown, along the dilapidated alleyways and dirty crannies of Six Bars – a warren of small snugs holding six drinkers apiece. Imbibe in one of the bars over the weekend and we guarantee you, you never know who will pop up to serve you. Today was no exception with surprise hosts singer Róisín O, Professor Luke O’Neill, Dave Whelan of Wild Youth and comedian Enya Martin behind the bars!

Then it was time to awaken your inner cultural self, even for the most resolute philistines amongst you as we transported you to our brand-new Theatre Area at this year’s festival. Ballet Ireland mesmerised with the rock ‘n’ roll swagger of The Rolling Stones as dance came thrillingly to life in a small excerpt of what’s to come at the festival: Rooster, choreographed by Christopher Bruce. Dancers encapsulated the essence of time during the swinging sixties with sharp-suited, snake-hipped men and strong, sassy women performing some of The Rolling Stones’ most famous tunes.

And let’s face it, no trip to Electric Picnic is complete without a trip to the Main Arena where the majestic main stage awaits the incredible headliners this weekend. Renowned Irish rock band The Coronas gave a sneak preview performance on the main stage. The band are set to release their their seventh studio album ‘Time Stopped’ on October 7.

Finally, The Coronas heralded the arrival of our Festival Director Melvin Benn to the centre of the main stage to share his thoughts and vision for Electric Picnic now and in the future.

After all the hard work it was time for a treat, as we invited you to The Hothouse the only waiter-service restaurant at Electric Picnic - a stunning oasis housed inside a spacious polytunnel decorated in the style of a French brocante, lush with foliage. Its menu is sourced from five independent food producers - each of them small, unusual kitchen creators who care about every plate that goes out. Today we treated you with delightful treats from Lu Thornley’s Chaat Shop.

And now time to pack your bag for the best weekend of the year