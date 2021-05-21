MUST SEE: Newpark Hotel Kilkenny celebrate soon-to-be reopening with new music video!

Hot on the heels of their Hibernian Healthcare award-winning Jerusalema Challenge music video, Kilkenny's Newpark Hotel has turned it up a notch by releasing a new music video to celebrate their soon-to-be reopening.

The staff give it their all in the video that features some hugely impressive choreography and scenic backdrops filmed on-location.

The video ends with a fitting and positive message: "We’re counting down the days until we can welcome you all back through our doors to make memories that last a lifetime."

Behind the scenes the Newpark Hotel team have been working incredibly hard to prepare for reopening on June 2.

Testament to their effort, the team recently won a 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, placing Newpark Hotel in the top 10% of hotels worldwide.