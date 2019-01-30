Adam’s Countrywide Valuation Tour comes to Kilkenny

This February Adam’s team of Fine Art specialists will be travelling the country in order to meet with clients and to accept consignments for the Spring / Summer auction season.

After a hugely successful 2018, our team is on the road again providing professional, discrete appraisals and gathering high quality lots for our 2019 auctions.

Last year’s auction results confirmed that now is the time to sell at auction in Ireland and that Adam’s is the auctioneer of choice when it comes to achieving great results.

This February we will be on-hand across a range of venues, to provide complimentary and confidential valuations, on any pieces of jewellery, art, antiques or items of interest that clients may wish to consign to one of our auctions.

Our Spring / Summer season includes a full schedule of auctions covering all departments:

o Fine Art & Period Interiors (Adam’s At Home & Country House Collections Auctions)

o Important Irish Art

o Fine Jewellery & Watches

o 20th Century Furniture & Design (Mid Century – Modern Auction)

o Important Historical Documents & Artefacts (The History Sale)

We look forward to welcoming clients at our various venues across the country in order to share our experience and to build new relationships for the future.

Adam’s Countrywide Valuation Tour Schedule – February 2019:

Monday 11th February: Belfast

Tuesday 12th February: Derry/Londonderry

Wednesday 13th February: Galway

Tursday 14th February: Limerick

Friday 15th February: Killarney

Saturday 16th February: Cork

Sunday 17th February: Kilkenny

To make an appointment on any of these dates or alternatively at a time more convenient to you, please do not hesitate to contact Katie McGale by telephone on +353 1 6760 261 or by email on: valuations@adams.ie