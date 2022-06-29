WATCH: Robbie Keane, John O'Shea and James Nesbitt in Kilkenny for the Horizon Irish Open Pro-Am

The Horizon Irish Open Pro-Am was packed with famous faces today at Mount Juliet Estate in County Kilkenny.
Crowds have turned out in force already at the famous local golf course, filling the stands at the first tee today.
Amongst those to speak to Kilkenny Live before teeing off were famous former Irish footballers John O'Shea and Robbie Keane and Northern Irish actor James Nesbitt.
They shared the first nine holes with English professional golfer Marcus Armitage.
Check out their interview with Siobhan Donohoe above to hear their thoughts!
