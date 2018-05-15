WATCH: Ireland's longest zipline is in Kilkenny and it travels over water!

Castlecomer Discovery Park in north Kilkenny is home to Ireland’s longest zip line.

It is 300 metres long and 35 metres over the ground at its highest point. Visitors zip over woodland, two lakes and 17th-century hand-restored bridge.

The town is also to benefit from a new pedestrian which will link the park with the town.

Set in the former grounds of the Wandesforde Estate, Castlecomer Discovery Park comprises of 80 acres of stunning natural woodland and lakes.

It began as a community project to rejuvenate the town of Castlecomer following the closure of the coal mines in 1969.

