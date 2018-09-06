Video: Kilkenny looking well in opening stage of Rás na mBan

Justifying her status as the standout sprinter on the entry list, Nina Kessler of Regio NH sprinted in ahead of a group of 39 to take the first stage of Rás na mBan 2018 in Gowran yesterday.

Dutchwoman Kessler made a powerful sprint on the rise to the finish line at the end of 70km in County Kilkenny. Almost 120 riders representing 25 teams and 19 different nations signed on in Kilkenny ahead of stage one of the Five-Day Rás na mBan International Women’s Stage Race.

For the 13th edition of the event, and the third time it has been based in the Marble City, the organisers have assembled a quality selection of international teams including last year’s individual and team winners, Team GB and, for the first time in several years, an Irish national team including Irish national road race champion Eve McCrystal.

Action continues today in Castlecomer from 12pm, 12.50pm and 13.50pm - and spectators are encouraged to come out for a look.