VIDEO: Taoiseach Michael Martin makes surprise appearance in 'Comer Wellie Race video

This year the famous Castlecomer Wellie Race will take place on a virtual platform due to Covid-19 restrictions and people are being urged to visit www.wellierace.com to take part.

Videos of support and encouragement have been posted from people including RTE presenter Mary Kennedy, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and local supporters like Nicky Brennan and Camogie Captain Lucinda Gahan.

Kilkenny County Council Chairman Andrew McGuinness introduced a surprise special guest at the end of his own video. Congratulating the organisers, Cllr. McGuinness said, “both current and past members of the committee have done Castlecomer and Kilkenny a fantastic service.”

“As Chairman of Kilkenny County Council and on behalf of the people of Kilkenny City and County, I want to thank you for your efforts over the last four decades and wish you well for many decades to come,” he said.

He finished his video by introducing Taoiseach Michael Martin. Andrew had called him and told him all about the Wellie Race and the great work of the committee for local charities. According to the Chairman, an Taoiseach was very supportive and delighted to take part.

“I want to congratulate all of those involved in the Castlecomer Wellie Race for 41 years of great work that has seen many local charities benefit greatly,” said Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

“One of your loyal organizers, Chubby Brennan, is a fellow Cork man. So from one rebel to another, best of luck and Happy New Year”, he concluded.