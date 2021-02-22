WATCH: Great views on display in Outdoor Kilkenny's summer tourism promo

Outdoor Kilkenny has launched a new video highlighting the many walking and cycling trails the county has to offer.

The new video is part of Outdoor Kilkenny’s summer promotional campaign, which focuses on the many outdoor activities and adventures the county has to offer tourists.

Trail Kilkenny offers activity trails around the county that are designed to encourage visitors to get out and explore the countryside. The trails are a combination of both walking and cycling, that take visitors across scenic walks and cycles that are varied; through woodlands, over pastoral lands and country laneways.

Its 18 walking trails are suitable for varied levels of fitness and ability and allow visitors to explore the most historic and culturally significant towns in the county, from Inistioge and Mullinavat to Tory Hill and Woodstock Trail.

Trail Kilkenny’s Cycling Trails travel through some of Kilkenny’s most picturesque villages and inspiring scenery. It offers 4 cycle loops signposted through the North, South and East of the county, passing through some of the most scenic towns and villages in the county like Graignamanagh, Thomastown, Castlecomer and Jenkinson’s Park.

"We are delighted to launch a video that shows the scale of opportunities visitors will have to get outdoors when we can travel again. Walking and Cycling are free and more importantly allow people to enjoy the countryside, whilst gaining all the positive health and well-being benefits that come with exploring Trail Kilkenny," says Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism Ciaran Conroy.

“The video will run on our website www.outdoorkilkenny.ie and across our social media platforms. For now, we look forward to people enjoying the Trail experience ‘virtually’, until it is safe to travel again.”