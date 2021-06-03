WATCH: Fascinating documentary about Kilkenny's Pat Walsh wins award

A fascinating new documentary about Kilkenny's Captain Pat Walsh has just won an award at the Sweden Film Festival.

'Pat Walsh The Life And Legacy Of An Irish Revolutionary' went live in recent days around the 100th anniversary of Walsh's death. Directed by Michael Benson with research by Liam O' Sullivan, the beatifully shot film won Best Cinematography Documentary Film.

A ceremony was only recently held in Dunnamaggin to commemorate Walsh on the 100th anniversary of his death.

Capt Pat Walsh died in May 1921 following an altercation between the combined Flying Columns of Ned Aylward and Seán Hogan with British Military Forces at Tullaroan. He was one of the most well known in Kilkenny who died in the war.

Pat was one of the driving forces in Kilkenny behind a cultural revival that was sweeping across Ireland. Indeed Pat typified a new breed of Irish Nationalist emerging from the ashes of 1916 Rising.

To this day, he is fondly remembered in his local community and has become one of the best known and most proudly commemorated of the Kilkenny Volunteers to die during the War of Independence in Kilkenny. The documentary uncovers his life and explores the legacy of this Irish revolutionary.

Michael Benson: Director

Liam O’Sullivan,Canice Hickey,Ben MacCaoilte, Michael Benson: Producer

Ben MacCaoilte: Presenter

Liam O’Sullivan: Researcher

Michael Benson, Michael Duggan