WATCH: Incredible Promo Released for Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet, Kilkenny

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell will all be ready to go at the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, but will you?

A limited number of tickets for the return of the Major-winning quartet will go on sale on Thursday June 10, with a percentage of tickets donated to key frontline workers in recognition of their dedicated work throughout the pandemic.

Fans who purchased tickets for the 2020 edition but could not attend due to Covid-19 restrictions, as well as those who have pre-registered their interest in tickets, will be given an exclusive three-hour priority access window to purchase tickets from 2pm (BST) on Thursday June 10. Remaining tickets will then go on general sale from 5pm (BST).

Tickets for each of the four Dubai Duty Free Irish Open competition days will be priced at €10 for juniors (13-17 years), €35 for concessions and €40 for adults. Tickets for the Celebrity Pro-Am on Wednesday June 30 cost €20.

Under-13s can attend for free, however they must be registered and have a ticket.

Please contact customerservice@europeantour.com with your Under-13s request, quoting your booking order number in the email subject header.

The only official sales channel to purchase tickets for the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is via the ticketing platform Eventbrite. The resale of tickets on unofficial platforms contravenes the European Tour’s ticket terms and conditions and such sales render the ticket void.