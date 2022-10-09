VIDEO: Ambitious overhaul plans for Kilkenny city centre area

Kilkenny County Council hereby gives notice of proposals pertaining to the St. Kieran’s Street and Market Square Urban Enhancement Scheme and Refurbishment of the Northern Section of the Market Yard consisting of the following elements:

Refurbishment and resurfacing of St. Kieran’s Street including decluttering of street furniture, signage and over-head cabling. This will also include enhancement of urban space at intersection of St. Mary’s Lane, The Butter Slip and St. Kieran’s Street.

Refurbishment of Market Square and creation of a new urban space immediately adjacent to Market Square by the permanent removal of 23 no. car parking spaces.

The new enlarged space will be configured to facilitate licensed outdoor dining as well as entertainment, cultural events and performance – the latter facilitated through a new cotemporary bandstand structure to define the east of the space.

The works will also include new paving, lighting, street furniture and landscaping.

Refurbishment of the northern section of the Market Yard car park to include improved layout with one-way circulatory carriageway, new loading bay / taxi rank and rationalisation of access / egress points. This refurbishment will result in the creation of 3 additional car parking spaces.

All associated and ancillary works.

The site location is within a Zone of Notification of Recorded Monuments and the Kilkenny City Architectural Conservation Area (ACA) and the proposals have been sensitively considered and designed to complement and enhance the ACA and the protected structures located adjacent to the site.

The site is also located in close proximity to the River Nore and River Barrow Special Area of Conservation and River Nore Special Protection Area. Part of the site is located within a (protected) area of flood risk.

The project is funded under the Government’s Urban Regeneration and Development Fund and Fáilte Ireland’s Outdoor Dining Infrastructure Scheme.

Plans and particulars of the proposed development will be available for inspection or purchase for a fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy during office hours until Friday October 21, 2022, at the following Kilkenny County Council offices:

Planning Department, Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny City.

From 9am to 1pm & 2pm to 4pm Monday to Friday (Except Public Holidays)

Municipal District of Kilkenny City, City Hall, High Street, Kilkenny City.

From 9am to 1pm & 2pm to 4pm Monday to Friday (Except Public Holidays)

Details of the proposed development can also be viewed at 'consult.kilkenny.ie'.

Submissions or observations with respect to the proposed development, dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the development will be carried out, may be made:

Online at 'consult.kilkenny.ie'

In writing to the Planning Section, Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny

Or by email: stkieranspart8@kilkennycoco.ie



The latest date for receipt of comments on the above scheme is 5pm on Friday November 4.

Submissions should be clearly marked “St. Kieran’s Street and Market Square Urban Enhancement Scheme and Refurbishment of the Northern Section of the Market Yard - Part 8 Planning Submission”

In accordance with the requirements of Article 120(1)(a) of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001 (as amended) the Planning authority has made a preliminary examination of the nature, size and location of the proposed development.

The authority has concluded that there is no real likelihood of significant effects on the environment arising from the proposed development and a determination has been made that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is not required.

As per Article 120(3) of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001 (as amended), where any person considers that the development proposed to be carried out would be likely to have significant effects on the environment, he or she may, at any time before the expiration of 4 weeks beginning on the date of the publication of this notice apply to An Bord Pleanála for a screening determination as to whether the development would be likely to have a significant effect on the environment.