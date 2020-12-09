WATCH: Shocking footage captures moment an 'out of control' sulky hit a car in foggy weather

SHOCKING footage of a sulky crash is being shared around social media. (Viewer discretion is advised)

It is understood it occurred on a road in County Limerick around 7am last Friday. It is believed they were on their way to a sulky race on the Croom bypass. This race however was stopped by gardai who organised a special operation after becoming aware it was to take place.

In very foggy conditions, cars are driving right up behind the sulkies. One man can be seen capturing mobile phone footage while hanging out the window of a car. One horse got spooked and crashed into a parked car. The sulky driver was thrown to the ground while the horse careered off still attached to the sulky. The cars sped off to catch the horse.

Minister Niall Collins said he had been sent the video by a constituent.

"I have been in contact with gardai and am trying to ascertain the exact location and if it is linked to the planned sulky race on the Croom bypass on Friday morning. Gardai in Croom, Newcastle West and divisional Roads Policing Unit did an excellent job by stopping that sulky race.

"We can clearly see from the video the dangers of sulkies travelling at high speed on our roads. They are putting their own lives at risk as well as other road users,” said Minister Collins.