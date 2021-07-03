WATCH: Kilkenny golf hero Mark Power makes his tip for DDF Irish Open glory

Mark made his prediction alongside girlfriend Lainey Gilsenan as he prepares to represent Ireland at the European Amateur Team Championships next month.
The men’s team will travel to PGA Catalunya in Spain with our recent Walker Cup representative Mark Power (Kilkenny) at the helm.
Marc Boucher (Carton House), Hugh Foley (Royal Dublin), Matt McClean (Malone), Robert Moran (Castle) and Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk), led by Captain John Carroll (Bandon), bring a mix of experience and form into the team to compete at the renowned Spanish resort.
